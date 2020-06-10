2020 Churchill County Virtual Junior Livestock Show Results
2020 Churchill County Virtual Junior Livestock Show Results
April 23-26, 2020
Market Goats
Grand Champion: Haley Duke
Reserve Champion: Josh Gusewelle
Others showing goats –
Colton Hoffman
Kaitlynn Hoffmann
Zoey McCartney
Hunter Arends
Hailey Arends
Alexis Olson
Landon Olson
Karlie Simper
Breeding Goats
Grand Champion Buck: Haley Duke
Reserve Champion Buck: Haley Duke
Grand Champion Doe: Haley Duke
Reserve Champion Doe: Haley Duke
Others showing breeding goats
Landon Olson
Alexis Olson
Kaitlin Goings
Kaitlynn Hoffmann
Josh Gusewelle
Karlie Simper
Market Swine
Grand Champion: Kesley Sandberg
Reserve Champion: Raygen Bartel
Others showing swine –
Mackenzie McKnight
Logan McKnight
Rusten McKnight
Alexander Sorensen
John Zulz
Matt Ernst
Caitlyn Dock
Carley Dock
Marilee Golden
Kylee Simper
Jayla McKnight
Isabella Sorensen
Jacob Sorensen
Rhett Hammond
Kara Herbert
Gavin McLean
Luke Sorensen
Maddisen Renfroe
Tiffany Sorensen
Kalaya Downs
Addison Sandberg
Hannah Montalvo
Kaitlin Goings
Allie Fait
Lucas Prinz
Jeramiah Prinz
Brodie Cabral
Royce Mills
Bailey Prinz
Zachary Lewis
Jason Lewis
Jackson Barbee
Claire Barbee
Emi Allyn
Nala Jones
Cheyenne Penfold
Wyatt Penfold
Edith Erickson
Travis Bradley
Blake Bernstein
Breeding Swine
Grand Champion Gilt: Jeramiah Prinz
Reserve Champion Gilt: Kylee Simper
Market Steer
Grand Champion: Lonnie Adams
Reserve Champion: Lauren Goings
Others showing steers –
Alain Barrera
McKay Winder
Dawson McKnight
Marie Lawson
Kylee Simper
Waldo Albaugh
Wilhelmina Albaugh
Breeding Cattle
Grand Champion Bull: Marie Lawson
Grand Champion Female: Lonnie Adams
Reserve Champion Female: Lonnie Adams
Others in beef breeding
Lauren Goings
Market Lambs
Grand Champion: Kortnie Simper
Reserve Champion: Abby Bird
Others showing lambs
Fiona White
Haley Hancock
Edgar Arteaga
Angel Arteaga
Sofia Basurto
Addison Diaz
Breeding Sheep
Grand Champion Ram: Addison Diaz
Grand Champion Ewe: Kortnie Simper
Reserve Champion Ewe: Kortnie Simper
Meat Poultry
Grand Champion: John Schoenmeier
Show Poultry
Grand Champion: Macady Bogdanowicz
Reserve Champion: Kalaya Downs
Others showing poultry –
Chloe Kent
Kalaya Downs
Kalaya Downs
Kalaya Downs
Kalaya Downs
Rylee Hammond
Mackenzie Schoenmeier
Mackenzie Mills
Tiernan Byren
Mackenzie Mills
Deaglan Byrne
Caoilainn Byrne
Show Rabbits
Grand Champion: Macady Bogdanowicz
Reserve Champion: Kylee Simper
Others showing rabbits –
Karlie Simper
Kortnie Simper
Aubrey Hutchings
Chloe Kent
