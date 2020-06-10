2020 Churchill County Virtual Junior Livestock Show Results | NevadaAppeal.com
2020 Churchill County Virtual Junior Livestock Show Results

April 23-26, 2020

Market Goats

Grand Champion: Haley Duke

Reserve Champion: Josh Gusewelle

Others showing goats –

Colton Hoffman

Kaitlynn Hoffmann

Zoey McCartney

Hunter Arends

Hailey Arends

Alexis Olson

Landon Olson

Karlie Simper

Breeding Goats

Grand Champion Buck: Haley Duke

Reserve Champion Buck: Haley Duke

Grand Champion Doe: Haley Duke

Reserve Champion Doe: Haley Duke

Others showing breeding goats

Landon Olson

Alexis Olson

Kaitlin Goings

Kaitlynn Hoffmann

Josh Gusewelle

Karlie Simper

Market Swine

Grand Champion: Kesley Sandberg

Reserve Champion: Raygen Bartel

Others showing swine –

Mackenzie McKnight

Logan McKnight

Rusten McKnight

Alexander Sorensen

John Zulz

Matt Ernst

Caitlyn Dock

Carley Dock

Marilee Golden

Kylee Simper

Jayla McKnight

Isabella Sorensen

Jacob Sorensen

Rhett Hammond

Kara Herbert

Gavin McLean

Luke Sorensen

Maddisen Renfroe

Tiffany Sorensen

Kalaya Downs

Addison Sandberg

Hannah Montalvo

Kaitlin Goings

Allie Fait

Lucas Prinz

Jeramiah Prinz

Brodie Cabral

Royce Mills

Bailey Prinz

Zachary Lewis

Jason Lewis

Jackson Barbee

Claire Barbee

Emi Allyn

Nala Jones

Cheyenne Penfold

Wyatt Penfold

Edith Erickson

Travis Bradley

Blake Bernstein

Breeding Swine

Grand Champion Gilt: Jeramiah Prinz

Reserve Champion Gilt: Kylee Simper

Market Steer

Grand Champion: Lonnie Adams

Reserve Champion: Lauren Goings

Others showing steers –

Alain Barrera

McKay Winder

Dawson McKnight

Marie Lawson

Kylee Simper

Waldo Albaugh

Wilhelmina Albaugh

Breeding Cattle

Grand Champion Bull: Marie Lawson

Grand Champion Female: Lonnie Adams

Reserve Champion Female: Lonnie Adams

Others in beef breeding

Lauren Goings

Market Lambs

Grand Champion: Kortnie Simper

Reserve Champion: Abby Bird

Others showing lambs

Fiona White

Haley Hancock

Edgar Arteaga

Angel Arteaga

Sofia Basurto

Addison Diaz

Breeding Sheep

Grand Champion Ram: Addison Diaz

Grand Champion Ewe: Kortnie Simper

Reserve Champion Ewe: Kortnie Simper

Meat Poultry

Grand Champion: John Schoenmeier

Show Poultry

Grand Champion: Macady Bogdanowicz

Reserve Champion: Kalaya Downs

Others showing poultry –

Chloe Kent

Kalaya Downs

Kalaya Downs

Kalaya Downs

Kalaya Downs

Rylee Hammond

Mackenzie Schoenmeier

Mackenzie Mills

Tiernan Byren

Mackenzie Mills

Deaglan Byrne

Caoilainn Byrne

Show Rabbits

Grand Champion: Macady Bogdanowicz

Reserve Champion: Kylee Simper

Others showing rabbits –

Karlie Simper

Kortnie Simper

Aubrey Hutchings

Chloe Kent

