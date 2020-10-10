2020 General Election: Carson City Supervisor Ward 2

Maurice “Mo” White

Position sought: Carson City Supervisor, Ward 2

Occupation: Retired Diesel Mechanic.

Age: 62

Contact: MauriceForWard2.com; 775-297-6484; MauriceForWard2@gmail.com; Facebook Maurice For Ward 2

Record of service: Due to an eye injury at 12 years old I was not able to serve in the military.

Volunteer work: 1991 – 1995 Cofounder and board member Carson City Pop Warner

1991 – 1995 member – Carson City Youth Sports Association

2008 – present member – Ormsby Sportsman’s Association

2010 – present founded – Veterans Guest House Endowment Fund

2010 – present member – Community Foundation of Western Nevada Legacy Society

2013 – 2017 member – Carson City Airport Authority

2013 – present member – Sierra Nevada Forums Steering Committee

2015 – present Board of directors Nevada State Prison Preservation Society

2019 – present member of The Peregrine Fund Leadership Council

The Parts House, Gardnerville, Nevada

April 2008 – September 2008

Position : Outside salesman

BMSW Excavation, Sparks, Nevada

October 2006 – August 2007

Position : Head Mechanic / Hot Tap specialist

Auto Marine Machine, Carson City, Nevada

June 2005 – September 2006

Position : Engine builder / Machinist / Department Manager

Douglas County School District, Minden, Nevada

December 1978 – July 2005

Position : Equipment Mechanic / Head Mechanic

For a more complete biography please visit my website, MauriceForWard2.com

Education: Douglas High School: Graduated 1977

Arizona Automotive Institute: Graduated 1978

Western Nevada Community College: 21 credits 1993-2002

Chamber of Commerce Leadership Institute Graduated 2013

Throughout his career inservice training and certification efforts were ever present. Mo received many certificates and accreditations in my 40 year career, including Master Mechanic and Technician Specialist in multiple categories.

Platform: As a lifelong resident of Carson City Mo enjoys the diversity of its residents and opportunities the City provides. Borrowing the words of our late Mayor Bob Crowell, Mo looks forward to helping keep our City a “great place to live, work, and play.” He will work for Carson City residents by basing his decisions on the philosophies and principles of the founders of our Nation.

Mo’s diverse background in both the private and public sectors gives him the ability to collaborate with all people to create workable projects that benefit our community as a whole. Mo will use a combination of listening and sharing to foster civil discourse when considering the many decisions the Board of Supervisors will face.

Mo is the best choice when considering the perennial and future issues our community will face. To guide Carson City’s future we need a Supervisor with proven leadership qualities and diverse experience. Mo White is that candidate.

Feel free to reach out to Mo with any thoughts or support you may be able to offer.

What are the top 2 issues facing Carson City and how do we work toward solutions?

1. Provide the health and safety items our residents, businesses and visitors expect our government to provide. We get to this priority by finalizing our Asset Management Program. Most of the asset assessment work is done. It is time to now prioritize and fund our massive current and future asset needs. This program will set priorities as a matter of policy, insuring no department or facility is left behind. Our Parks and Open Space Departments are an integral part of the health aspects of Mo’s platform.

2. Insure we maintain our highly functioning Fire and Sheriff Departments. Bolster the MOST and FASTT programs. These programs are what helps address the mental heath issues comprising many of our Fire and Sheriff Departments calls. We need to broaden the services these programs provide.

Funding is always the difficult part of City operations. At this time the City’s revenue streams are stable and meeting expectations. With the $1.2Billion black hole in the Governor’s budget Mo is concerned that unfunded mandates will be pushed down to the various Counties and Cities. Going forward we will need to reduce costs by working with our neighbors to consolidate and share services. Finding ways to cancel or modify contracts that don’t work for Carson City is essential. It is also time for our State and Federal partners to pay their fair share of the services they receive in Carson City.

Stacie Wilke-McCulloch

Position sought: Carson City Supervisor Ward 2

Occupation: Self Employed – Co Owner McCulloch Home Services

Age: 54

Contact: http://www.electstacie.com; electstacie2020@gmail.com; 775-287-1858

Record of service: Carson City School Board Trustee 1999-2003, 2009 – Present

Carson City Parks and Recreation Commission from 2000 to 2003, 2020 to Present

National School Board Association- Pacific Region Chair-Elect,

The Nevada Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control 2016- Present,

Governor’s Advisory Council for Family Engagement 2016- present.

The Nevada Children’s Museum Board Member

Education: Carson High School Graduated 1983

Northern Arizona University Bachelor of Arts International Marketing

Platform: I am committed to helping our local businesses recover from economic hardships brought on by the pandemic. I want to ensure our law enforcement and other first responders have the resources needed to keep our community safe. I believe in maintaining an efficient and streamlined government. I also want to work with WNC to ensure we have the skilled workforce local companies need.

I am also passionate about keeping Carson City a great place to raise a family. I will advocate for maintaining and enhancing our parks and recreational facilities, our open space and trail systems, and our city’s arts and cultural events.

Serving my community has always been an important to me. My experience on the Carson School Board will benefit Carson City, as we recover from this pandemic. As a trustee, one learns to work with the other board members to do what’s needed and wanted by its administrators, teachers, students, and constituents while being fiscally responsible. As a small business owner, I know the toll the pandemic is taking on our locally owned businesses. We need strong leaders to help our community get back on track.

I am uniquely qualified to be a supervisor. I have experience in building and maintaining a balanced government budget, I have worked with collective bargaining units to reach agreements that satisfy both sides, I’ve made tough calls on budget priorities during economic downturns, and as a business owner, I know the struggles our local businesses are facing during the pandemic.

What are the top 2 issues facing Carson City and how do we work toward solutions?

The biggest challenges facing Carson City are those that come from recovering from the pandemic for residents and small business. Although many larger businesses like construction and auto dealerships remained stayed steady, small businesses such restaurants and their employees continue to suffer. My husband has a handyman business and our workload dropped by 50%. We are just now getting back to around 80%. Small businesses are part of our quality of life in Carson City. We need to partner with them to find paths to economic recovery.

The funding of roads is another big challenge. They were not properly funded in the past and trying to catch up now is a huge financial task. Voters also didn’t pass the last gas initiative. I know from my work on the school board that grants are a possible option, but they need a close look as there can be strings attached that make them no viable. I think the Board is going in the right direction by using a transportation district system, having new developments put money aside for 5-year maintenance on roads in their development that are not through city streets so the city doesn’t incur the cost at a later date.