2020 grads to experience ceremony like no other

How fitting!

Many of Western Nevada College’s 2020 graduates are unique in that they are first-generation college students. Now, they will participate in an unprecedented commencement ceremony for the college at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 25 on the Fallon campus.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic preventing large gatherings, WNC’s traditional graduation ceremony at Marv Teixeira Pavilion in Carson has been replaced by drive-through celebrations on the Fallon and Carson City campuses. The Carson City ceremony is scheduled for the following day at 9 a.m. June 26.

Each graduate will have the opportunity to have family or friends drive them to a selected area on campus, exit their vehicle, and have their name announced while being congratulated by dignitaries and WNC faculty and staff.

“You are a group like no other in history, and we are extremely proud to count you as members of our Wildcat family,” said WNC President Vincent Solis. “This year has undoubtedly been the most difficult year in the history of higher learning. The world has been reeling with the impacts of COVID-19. Overnight, you were asked to change your entire approach to learning, and, in doing so, you gave up much of the college experience. You triumphed because you had the internal strength to endure and persevere.

“I look forward to hearing about the amazing things you will accomplish in the years to come.”

Social distancing measures will be in place to ensure the safety of graduates and staff.

Fall 2020 Semester Presents New Opportunities

One of the positives to come out of the health crisis this spring has been an increase in learning platforms for students.

After transitioning to online instruction for the spring semester, students may want to continue their higher education at WNC from the safety and comfort of their home for the 2020 fall semester.

Many classes will be offered online so students will have more flexibility in creating their schedules for fall semester, which begins Aug. 31. By registering for classes now, students can avoid last-minute stress and the disappointment of not getting the classes they want.

This fall, flex classes provide students with more workability in their daily schedules. They give students the option of attending classes in person or online using live-streaming video technology such as Zoom or Hangouts at a designated time. To see which flex classes are available in Fallon, go to https://www.wnc.edu/class-schedule/.

Advisers are available Monday through Friday to help students prepare for college. Students who have not attended WNC before can start by applying for admission at http://wnc.edu/welcome/. This link offers access to the class schedule, advising and other resources to prepare students for WNC.

To schedule an appointment with a counselor, phone 775-423-7565.

ASWN Looking for More Senators for 2020-21

Western Nevada College’s student government group has already elected five officers for the 2020-21 school year, but that doesn’t mean students can’t become part of the Associated Students of Western Nevada.

ASWN is still looking for more senators. If you are interested, contact ASWN Adviser Heather Rikalo at heather.rikalo@wnc.edu.

The May election determined that Gabrielle Clark will continue as president. Also retaining their roles from the past year are treasurer Julia Cruz and senator Maria Ramirez. Officers with new roles are Michael Robinson, who will move from senator to vice president, and Addison Fredeen, who will fill the role of secretary after serving as a senator previously.

Along with providing a voice for students on campus, ASWN officers organize events on campus, serve on college committees, build leadership skills and serve the community.