2020 Primary election: Carson City Board of Supervisors, Ward 2

Candidate Lorne Houle refused to participate.

RONNI HANNAMAN

Occupation: Executive Director, Carson City Chamber of Commerce

Contact: Ronni.hannaman@yahoo.com; http://www.ronni2020.com

Ronni Hannaman

Hannaman

Record of service:

Executive Director, Carson City Chamber of Commerce (15 years); Current Chair Redevelopment Authority Citizens Committee; former board member Carson City Visitors & Convention Bureau; former Chair Community Development Block Grant

Education

Grossmont College. Graduate U.S. Chamber Institute of Organization Management, many certification leadership classes through the years.

Platform

In these uncertain times, the economy is of uppermost concern. We must be financially prepared for a recession so we can continue to serve residents. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to assure preparedness for whatever health emergencies may arise in the future.

We must continue to grow and prosper yet manage growth as natural resources allow.

Maintaining – and not deferring maintenance – of our infrastructure and public assets is on top of the list as is health and safety.

A thriving business community is the economic backbone of our city. Once we know where we stand economically, we can continue to address our failing roads in our neighborhoods, for roads speak to the well-being of a community.

We must continue to attract both low and high end housing and address the homeless situation.

We need to focus on and grow our touristic opportunities to include the re-opening of the Nevada State Prison as a museum.

We need to redevelop areas now considered a blight such as parts of North Carson Street which is also a gateway to downtown.

We must find a way to fully maintain our park and recreation assets to maintain our quality of life.

I also believe strongly in public input and in outreach to citizens. As one voice out of five, working together for the common good is the best way to govern.

What are the top 2 issues facing Carson City and how do we work toward solutions?

With the economy at a virtual standstill, the top challenge facing Carson City now and into the future is how to curb spending intelligently while maintaining the necessary services and completing projects already underway. The City will not know the full impact of the shutdown for at least 2-3 months since sales tax receipts often lag behind.

Budgeting for the next fiscal year and beyond will be a challenge since there is no existing playbook for an almost complete shutdown of the economy thereby reducing important sales tax receipts to a trickle. The current estimation is a 35% decrease in revenue.

In light of the COVID-19 emergency, we need to better understand our emergency management system and our public health capabilities to be able to assure locals we can handle any situation whether it be a pandemic, a major fire, natural disaster, school shootings, or other emergency. We need a better system of communication to residents.

MAURICE ‘MO’ WHITE

Occupation: Retired Diesel Mechanic.

Age: 62

Contact: 775-297-6484; MauriceForWard2@gmail.com; Facebook Maurice For Ward 2

Maurice White

White

Record of service: Due to an eye injury at 12 years old I was not able to serve in the military.

Volunteer work:

1991- 1995: Cofounder and board member Carson City Pop Warner

1991- 1995: member Carson City Youth Sports Association

2008-present: member Ormsby Sportsman’s Association

2010- present: founded Veterans Guest House Endowment Fund

2010- present: member Community Foundation of Western Nevada Legacy Society

2013- 2017: member Carson City Airport Authority

2013- present: member Sierra Nevada Forums Steering Committee

2015-present: Board of directors Nevada State Prison Preservation Society

2019- present: member of The Peregrine Fund Leadership Council

The Parts House, Gardnerville, Nevada April 2008 – September 2008. Position: Outside salesman

BMSW Excavation, Sparks, Nevada, October 2006 – August 2007. Position: Head Mechanic / Hot Tap specialist

Auto Marine Machine, Carson City, Nevada, June 2005 – September 2006 Position: Engine builder / Machinist / Department Manager

Douglas County School District, Minden, Nevada, December 1978 – July 2005. Position: Equipment Mechanic / Head Mechanic

Education:

Douglas High School Graduated 1977

Arizona Automotive Institute Graduated 1978

Western Nevada Community College 21 credits 1993-2002

Chamber of Commerce Leadership Institute Graduated 2013

Throughout my career inservice training and certification efforts were ever present.

I received many certificates and accreditations in my 40 year career.

Platform

As a lifelong resident of Carson City Maurice enjoys the diversity of its residents and opportunities that the City provides. Borrowing the words of our retiring Mayor, Maurice looks forward to helping keep our City a “great place to live, work, and play.” He will work for Carson City residents by basing his decisions on the philosophies and principles of the founders of our Nation.

Maurice’s diverse background in both the private and public sectors gives him the ability to collaborate with all people to create workable projects that benefit our community as a whole. Maurice will use a combination of listening and sharing to foster civil discourse when considering the many decisions the Board of Supervisors will face.

It must be a priority to secure the safety and health our residents and visitors expect from our community. COVID-19 has brought a new light to this long standing expectation. As we work through this situation we need to collaborate on creative solutions with folks outside our usual operating parameters. Maurice is the best choice when considering the perennial and future issues our community will face. To guide Carson City’s future we need a Supervisor that is principled and without conflicts of interest. Maurice is that candidate.

Feel free to reach out to Maurice with any thoughts or support you might be able to offer. You can find him on Facebook at Maurice For Ward 2, his email, MauriceForWard2@gmail.com, or 775-297-6484.

What are the top 2 issues facing Carson City and how do we work toward solutions?

Today’s main concern must be budget issues created by the COVID-19. Fortunately, we are not in a financial disaster, yet. We are however, in a situation that must be dealt with now and with urgency. Maurice has called on the Mayor to take several budget actions. 1. Where appropriate cancel or delay the recently approved $2.5 million for new vehicle and equipment purchases. 2. Reprioritize all Capital Improvement Projects not tied to mandatory health and safety. 3. Freeze all hiring including the 11 approved new positions and freeze all wage and benefit increases. On April 16 the Supervisors took several steps to address the evolving budget issue and will have monthly updates from staff with an opportunity to make more budget adjustments. Concerning current and future budget projections the restricted funds appear to be fairly stable and only the Consolidated Tax (C-Tax) will see substantial impact. Statistics are not yet available so staff has made projections as best they can. Fortunately the projected C-Tax is just 37.8% ($30.2 million) of the General Fund. So long as property tax, 32.8% (29.1 million) of the general fund doesn’t get hit too hard the recently increased year end balance should keep our City Budget in pretty good shape for the short term.

Besides the COVID-19 budget issue, the issues facing Carson City are not insurmountable but they do require careful planning for the health, safety, and growth of our community. Over the past few years a tremendous amount of work has been done identifying and planning priorities for our community. Several of these priorities are issues Maurice has championed in the past.

He is excited for the opportunity to help bring to fruition sustainable solutions to these issues. A few of the projects in the works include storm drainage / flood issues; asset management plan; sheriff equipment and programs such as MOST and FASTT; fire equipment and facilities; increasing the year end fund balance; planning for careful and thoughtful growth.

Following the health, safety, and growth theme of issues, the Asset Management Plan is likely the most important project going on in this City at this time. As many of you know Maurice has for years championed putting a spot light on the maintenance of facilities and infrastructure. It is vital that we identify critical maintenance items and take action to address them before our taxpayer provided facilities and infrastructure prematurely pass away. It is simply unacceptable that our swimming pool literally fell apart before it was paid for. It is simply unacceptable that Ross Gold Park was allowed to sit for years in such a deplorable condition that the gazebo was considered unsafe.

STACIE WILKE-MCCULLOCH

Occupation: Assistant- McCulloch Home Services

Age: 54

Contact: Electwilke2020@gmail.com; Twitter- stacie_wilke; Facebook-Elect Stacie Wilke-McCulloch

Stacie Wilke-McCulloch

Wilke

Record of Service:

Carson City School Board 1999-2003. And then again 2009-present, Nevada Association of School Boards officers from 2015- present, National School Board Association- Pacific Region Chair-Elect, NIAA Board of Control 2016- present, Appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Council for Family Engagement 2016- present. Carson City Parks & Recreation member 2000-2003 & January 2020 to present

Education: Graduated from Carson High School 1983, Northern Arizona University

Platform

If you had asked me before March 13 what my platform was it would have been a totally different answer than what the voters are getting today. We are living in unprecedented times. One can’t just say I want to work on homelessness, roads, affordable housing, etc. We need leaders that can work with other leaders on the board to get us through these devastating financial times. I have served on the Carson City School Board for over 11 years. The Board of Supervisors main duty is fiscal and the hiring and/or firing of the city manager. They are the elected watchdogs of your tax dollars-public money. Monies that are all for the most part designated for certain things: federal funds, state funds, and property taxes, to name a few. These are the same issues we have been working on during my time on the school board. With this pandemic, we have no idea what money’s we will even have, how will be able to keep the lights on and our citizens safe and healthy. But having someone who can collaborate and work with other and the framework that is in place is invaluable. I am that leader.

What are the top 2 issues facing Carson City and how do we work toward solutions?

The only real issues facing Carson City right now is the devastating loss of revenues and how to deal with the after effects of the pandemic. There are just so many unknowns. We have been very blessed that our residents heeded the Governor and Mayor Crowell directives to stay sheltered in place. There has been a relatively low death count here in Carson City and our hospital has not been overwhelmed however our businesses and residents are hurting. I understand the impact this has had on families. My husband owns a small business here in Carson City and even though his business is essential, our work load has been cut to 1/4th of what it was before hand. I know firsthand what our residents are going through. I can promise you, I will work with the rest of the board and city staff to find ways to get back on track with the least amount of financial impact to our families and our city. There will be tough and unpopular decisions to be made. We need leaders that can look to short term solutions while keeping them in line with long term impacts. We need people who are willing and able to make those decisions. I have had to deal with tough financial issues with the school board. I have always been fair, reasonable, fiscal responsible and collaborative as my record has shown. I was born and raised in Carson City and have dedicated over 20 years to public service and my community. I have represented and had leadership roles that benefited Carson City at the city, state (Nevada School Board Association, NIAA, NDE’s Advisory Council for Family Engagement) and federal level (National School Board Association’s Pacific Region) while on school board. I would like to ask you for your vote to continue my public service as your Supervisor for Ward 2.