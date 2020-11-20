2020 Silver and Snowflakes Festival of Lights to go virtual

The Grinch and Carson’s fifth graders won’t be mingling this year on the capitol steps to comply with the state COVID-19 protocols.

Courtesy

Even the Grinch is distressed as the Silver and Snowflakes Festival of Lights becomes another casualty joining all the Carson City signature events cancelled since March due to the pandemic. If this hater of everything Christmas is distressed, you can just imagine how sad all those who love this Carson City tradition will be.

Since 1988, the festival has heralded in the holiday season. Every year crowds have gathered around the capitol to hear the clear sweet voices of our fifth graders as they earnestly sing the traditional songs we all love. Crowds have grown to thousands and the city comes alive with holiday cheer giving the downtown businesses a financial boost.

Funded by the Carson City Redevelopment and coordinated by the Carson City Chamber to usher in the holidays, this year’s event will — like almost everything else this year — go virtual. The only person you will see live if you happen to be strolling by the Capitol at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4 is Santa Claus as he flips the switch to light the state tree which, unfortunately, won’t be seen from outer space this year. In previous years, most of the thousands of lights had been installed with the help of prisoners who have been quarantined. Even the grounds crew have been quarantined, so at this point we are not sure what this normally awe inspiring lighting might look like. We anticipate it won’t generate the collective gasps of the past years.

Sorry, no traditional Borges sleigh rides this year to delight the kids. No caroling from Lutheran High School and Carson High that have delighted diners with impromptu performances in the various downtown restaurants. No 6th grade band playing holiday tunes at McFadden Plaza. No free stuffed toys courtesy of the Carson Nugget and FISH. No Grinch with which to pose.

However, thanks to NGBN TV and dedicated music teachers, the show will go on at 5 p.m. and can be viewed in the comfort of your own home while sipping hot chocolate. Our fifth graders have been learning the tunes and rehearsing outside to safely prepare for their video debut filmed by their teacher. Music teacher Christina Bourne of Mark Twain Elementary coordinated the various productions.

NGBN TV is Carson’s streaming station and can be easily accessed by logging on to carsoncitynv.tv. The show begins at 5 p.m. with interviews with various music teachers followed by the children singing and ending with Santa coordinating the lighting of the downtown after which he will talk to the children. Follow the Carson City Chamber Facebook Page to receive updates as to the show format.