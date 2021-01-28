2021 Carson City Off-Road event canceled

Riders take on the single track course during last year's off-road race.

Brad Coman/Nevada Appeal

The Carson City Off-Road. a part of the Epic Rides Series of mountain bike events and music festivals, has canceled the 2021 event.

The event, which bridges mountain bike culture, live music, and some of the world’s best singletrack intersect, are canceling due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are disappointed that we won’t be able to bring our merry band of mountain bikers together this spring/summer, but we know this is the right thing to do at the moment,” said Epic Rides Series Founder & President, Todd Sadow. “Each of our events means so much to so many – from fundraising for worthy causes to driving local economies through tourism to providing a platform for character building and personal achievements — we look forward to returning with each of these Epic Rides Series events in 2022.”

Other events canceled are the Whiskey Off-Road, which was set for April 23-25 in Prescott, Ariz.,; and the Grand Junction Off-Road, which was set for May 14-16 in Grand Junction, Colo.

The three events were also canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2020 would have hosted the 17th annual Whiskey Off-Road, 8th annual Grand Junction Off-Road, and 5th annual Carson City Off-Road.

For more information about Epic Rides, visit http://www.epicrides.com.