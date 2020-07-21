21-year-old blames accident on her drinking; Carson City Sheriff’s Office agrees

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

SATURDAY

• At 2:41 p.m., a 32-year-old was arrested at a residence on Allouette on a warrant charging violation of suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 4:59 p.m., Kesa Pascal, 41, and Joseph Fontaine, 41, were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in the Gold Dust West parking lot for no license plates. The vehicle was searched because he was on deferred sentencing conditions. Deputies found a loaded needle and a small bag of meth. Both were charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia. He was also held on the two counts of violating deferred sentencing conditions and as an ex-felon failing to register. His bail was set at $8,9650. Her bail was set at $3,500.

• At 11:54 p.m., a 21-year-old woman was charged with DUI 1st alcohol after deputies were dispatched to Koontz Lane for a possible domestic situation. The arrest report says a man in the roadway told deputies he had been clipped by a passing vehicle but didn’t want medical attention. When the defendant arrived, deputies said she appeared intoxicated. She said she didn’t mean to clip him with her vehicle and blamed her drinking for the accident. Her bail was set at $1,000.

SUNDAY

• At 12:31 a.m., a 34-year-old truck driver was arrested after deputies were dispatched to an address on Hamilton Avenue after several calls to 911 reporting yelling and screaming between a man and woman at the address. The arrest report says the dispute escalated and the defendant jumped on the roof of her car, denting it. She told deputies she broke a beer bottle on his motorcycle and he grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the ground, kicking her. He was charged with domestic battery. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 7:12 p.m., a 27-year-old was arrested after deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex on Saliman Road for a report of a residential burglary. Dispatch advised this was the third consecutive call at that address, the first two being for domestic disputes involving the defendant and his girlfriend. The arrest report says there were dents in the woman’s apartment door and that the defendant’s conduct including yelling had disturbed other residents. He was charged with disorderly conduct, trespassed from the property and jailed. Bail was set at $150.

MONDAY

• At 1:32 a.m., a 34-year-old restaurant worker was arrested after a traffic stop for no license plates on Carson Street. After the stop, she was charged with DUI 1st alcohol. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 12:25 p.m., a 55-year-old was arrested outside the Aquatic Center after he called for help claiming he was assaulted by an unknown assailant and pepper sprayed. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Bail was set at $3,000.

• At 12:30 p.m., Jacqueline Lopez-Castillo, 52, was arrested on drug charges after deputies were called to a residence on Woodside to assist alternative sentencing with an arrest. A search of her person found meth and paraphernalia. Bail was set at $3,500.

• At 2:04 p.m., a 20-year-old man was arrested at Carson Tahoe Hospital after demanding to speak with the victim who works there and, when refused, attacking her. He was restrained by security. The arrest report says she has been the victim of stalking and is seeking a divorce from the defendant who hospital officials also made suicidal threats. He was charged with domestic battery 1st offense, disturbing the peace and place on a mental health hold for evaluation.

TUESDAY

• At 2:12 a.m., a 37-year-old Mound House woman was charged with DUI 1st alcohol after deputies responded to a report of a crash. The arrest report says the woman driver lost control of the vehicle and it crashed through a fence and into a residence. A PBT test of the woman came in at about double the legal limit for alcohol, 0.15. She was also charged with destruction of private property, reckless driving and failure to maintain a lane. Bail was set at $2,040.