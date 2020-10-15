24 new COVID-19 cases reported in Quad County area Thursday

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 24 new cases and 5 additional recoveries in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 1,563, with 1,364 recoveries and 19 deaths; 180 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

• A male Lyon County resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

• A female Carson City resident in her 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

• A female Carson City resident in her 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

• A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

• A male Storey County resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

• A male Lyon County resident in his 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

• A female Douglas County resident in her 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

• A male Carson City resident in his 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

• A female Lyon County resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

• A female Lyon County resident in her 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

• A male Storey County resident in his 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

• A female Carson City resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

• A female Carson City resident in her 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

• A male Lyon County resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

• A female Lyon County resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

• A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

• A female Douglas County resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

• A male Douglas County resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

• A male Douglas County resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

• A female Carson City resident in her 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

• A male Carson City resident in his 60s with no connection to a previously reported case.

• A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

• A female Carson City resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

• A male Carson City resident in his teens with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 637 65 564 8 Douglas County 368 35 332 1 Lyon County 540 76 454 10 Storey County 18 4 14 0 TOTAL 1,563 180 1,364 19

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination & COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

There are more drive-thru flu vaccination and COVID-19 testing events for Quad-County residents this week. For convenience, CCHHS is contracted to bill most insurances. For uninsured we ask for a $20 administration fee however no one will be turned away for the inability to pay. CCHHS is not contracted with Tricare or labor unions. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

Date: 10/16/2020

Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Dayton High School (335 Dayton Valley Rd. Dayton)

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.