27 recoveries, 16 new cases on July 29 in Quad-County region

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting sixteen new positive cases and twenty-seven additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 652, with 504 recoveries and ten deaths, 138 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Douglas County resident in his 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 20’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 70’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 40’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 303 57 239 7 12 Douglas County 157 39 118 0 Lyon County 188 40 145 3 Storey County 4 2 2 0 TOTAL 652 138 504 10

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.