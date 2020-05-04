2nd domestic battery charge just the beginning, Carson City sheriff says

The following persons were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 8:53 p.m., Aaron Svenningsen, 34, was arrested by Lyon County deputies and turned over to Carson deputies on three outstanding warrants charging burglary, obtaining money under false pretenses and petit larceny. Bail was set at $20,000.

SATURDAY

• At 10:37 p.m., Tyrell Thomas, 35, was arrested on multiple charges after deputies were called to an apartment on Roop Street for a report of a domestic battery. His girlfriend was transported to the hospital with a possible broken jaw. He was charged with domestic battery 2nd offense, charged with resisting officers with violence, preventing a victim from calling 911 and two outstanding warrants issued in Lyon County. Bail was set at $16,000.