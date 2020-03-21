3.5 quake reported Saturday night

A 3.5 earthquake was reported Saturday night at 7:53 p.m.

The quake is the latest in a series of quakes that have hit since a 4.5 hit Friday night in the Prison Hill area.

In the last 12 hours, about 20 quakes have been reported, all very minor.

Earlier Saturday, NDOT said the bridges in the area didn’t sustain damage from Friday’s 4.5 quake.

Screen-Shot-2020-03-21-at-7.56.15-PM

Magnitude 3.5 Date-Time 22 Mar 2020 02:53:14 UTC21 Mar 2020 19:53:14 near epicenter21 Mar 2020 18:53:14 standard time in your timezone Location 39.117N 119.728W Depth 9 km Distances 5.9 km (3.7 mi) NE of Indian Hills, Nevada6.2 km (3.9 mi) SSE of Carson City, Nevada25.4 km (15.7 mi) N of Gardnerville Ranchos, Nevada30.1 km (18.7 mi) NE of South Lake Tahoe, California45.8 km (28.4 mi) ESE of Truckee, California Location Uncertainty Horizontal: 0.0 km; Vertical 1.8 km Parameters Nph = 18; Dmin = 10.0 km; Rmss = 0.13 seconds; Gp = 40°

Version = 719846 Event ID nn 00719846

For updates, maps, and technical information

see: Event Page or USGS Earthquake Hazards Program

Nevada Seismological Laboratory

University of Nevada, Reno



http://www.seismo.unr.edu