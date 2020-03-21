3.5 quake reported Saturday night
A 3.5 earthquake was reported Saturday night at 7:53 p.m.
The quake is the latest in a series of quakes that have hit since a 4.5 hit Friday night in the Prison Hill area.
In the last 12 hours, about 20 quakes have been reported, all very minor.
Earlier Saturday, NDOT said the bridges in the area didn’t sustain damage from Friday’s 4.5 quake.
M3.5 Earthquake – Nevada
|Magnitude
|3.5
|Date-Time
|22 Mar 2020 02:53:14 UTC21 Mar 2020 19:53:14 near epicenter21 Mar 2020 18:53:14 standard time in your timezone
|Location
|39.117N 119.728W
|Depth
|9 km
|Distances
|5.9 km (3.7 mi) NE of Indian Hills, Nevada6.2 km (3.9 mi) SSE of Carson City, Nevada25.4 km (15.7 mi) N of Gardnerville Ranchos, Nevada30.1 km (18.7 mi) NE of South Lake Tahoe, California45.8 km (28.4 mi) ESE of Truckee, California
|Location Uncertainty
|Horizontal: 0.0 km; Vertical 1.8 km
|Parameters
|Nph = 18; Dmin = 10.0 km; Rmss = 0.13 seconds; Gp = 40°
Version = 719846
|Event ID
|nn 00719846
For updates, maps, and technical information
see: Event Page or USGS Earthquake Hazards Program
Nevada Seismological Laboratory
University of Nevada, Reno
http://www.seismo.unr.edu