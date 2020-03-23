3 arrested when child tests for meth, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

FRIDAY

• At 9:27 p.m., a 23-year-old woman was arrested on a charge of violating a restraining order after deputies responded to an apartment on College Parkway when she requested deputies stand by so she could get her possessions from the apartment. A background check revealed the restraining order issued in Sacramento. Her bail was set at $5,000.

• At 2:30 p.m., Robert Carlson, 37, and Serena Wright, 42, were charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia after a licensed gun dealer called to report suspicious actions by a person he had just refused to sell ammunition to. The arrest report says he provided another person with money to buy the same ammo and he refused to sell to her as well. The two were arrested after deputies found them in a vehicle in the gun store’s parking lot. A search of the vehicle found the drugs and a pipe. Each was held on $3,500 bail.

SATURDAY

• At 3 a.m., three people were arrested after medical staff at Carson Tahoe Health tested a young child and found that child to be under the influence of methamphetamines. Warren, 59, and Tricia Turria, 29, and Kristri Reed, 43, were each charged with child abuse/endangerment. The arrest report states that Warren and Reed were also charged with attempting to destroy or conceal evidence after she contacted him to get rid of drug evidence in the residence. Bail for Warren and Reed was set at $42,500. Tricia was held without bail on a P&P hold.

• At 6 p.m., Cody Trumpeter, 22, was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging felony fraud after he was spotted in a parking lot at 5th and Saliman. Bail was set at $20,000.

• At 11:30 p.m., Isaias Medina-Naranjo, 44, was arrested at his Curry Street residence on a warrant charging five counts of lewdness with a child under age 14. Bail was set at $100,000.