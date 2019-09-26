3 Carson City residents arrested in burglary

On Sept. 19, Carson City Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 400 block of Hot Springs. Several firearms, ammunition, jewelry, a computer, and credit cards were stolen during the theft, according to a media release.

Detectives began investigating the crime, identifying three suspects involved in the burglary after they used the stolen credit cards and pawned some of the stolen property. The three suspects were identified as Aaron Maurer, Summer Jacobs, and Jennila McDaniel-Schumacher, the release said.

During the investigation it was learned that McDaniel-Schumacher was the hair dresser for the victim and knew the victim was going to be out of town on vacation. McDaniel-Schumacher then allegedly developed a plan with Jacobs and Maurer to break into the residence while the owners were on vacation.

Wednesday, Carson City Sheriff’s detectives and Special Enforcement Team along with Tri-Net Narcotics Task Force Officers conducted a traffic stop on Imus Road near Bonanza Drive, arresting Maurer and Jacobs. A search warrant was then executed on their residence in the 1000 block of Shenandoah Drive.

McDaniel-Schumacher was later arrested in the evening by detectives at a different location. Both Jacobs and McDaniel-Schumacher are cooperating with investigators.

Maurer, a 36-year-old Carson City resident, is charged with two counts of burglary, grand larceny, ex-felon in possession of a firearm, obtaining/use of a credit card without consent of owner, obtaining money/goods under false pretenses, possession of stolen property, and parole violation.

Jacobs, a 38-year-old Carson City resident, is charged with two counts of burglary, grand larceny, ex-felon in possession of a firearm, obtaining/use of credit card without consent of owner, obtaining money/goods under false pretenses, possession of stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

McDaniel-Schumacher, a 41-year-old Carson City resident, is charged with a probation violation. Additional charges are pending.

This investigation is active. Anyone with information can contact Detective Sam Hatley at 775-283-7852 or Capt. Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.