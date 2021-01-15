3 COVID-19 deaths in Carson City, Lyon County on Friday; 30 new cases

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 3 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individuals were:

A male Carson City resident in his 70s

A male Lyon County resident in his 70s

A male Carson City resident in his 60s

CCHHS is also reporting 30 new cases and 40 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 10,212, with 5,469 recoveries and 164 deaths; 4,579 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

Total Cases Active Cases Recoveries Deaths *Population Carson City 5,485 2,494 2,902 89 56,546 Douglas County 2,235 1,014 1,196 25 49,695 Lyon County 2,424 1,052 1,324 48 57,987 Storey County 68 19 47 2 4,465 Quad-County 10,212 4,579 5,469 164 168,693

*Population information taken from the Nevada Health Response Dashboard found at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available.

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY, all others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge, no appointments or reservations. To view all upcoming events visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

Date Time Location 01/19/2021 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Douglas Community Center1329 Waterloo Ln, Gardnerville 1/20/2021 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Fernley City Hall595 Silver Lace Blvd, Fernley

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.

Holiday Closure

CCHHS and the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline will be closed Monday, Jan. 18. There will not be a COVID-19 update that day. We will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 19