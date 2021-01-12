3 COVID-19 deaths in Carson City on Tuesday; 111 new cases reported

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 3 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individuals were:

A female Carson City resident in her 60’s

A male Carson City resident in his 60’s

A male Carson City resident in his 80’s

CCHHS is also reporting 111 new cases and 48 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 10,064, with 5,258 recoveries and 155 deaths; 4,651 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

Total Active Cases Recoveries Deaths Carson City 5415 2518 2814 83 Douglas County 2201 1036 1140 25 Lyon County 2380 1077 1258 45 Storey County 68 20 46 2 Quad-County 10,064 4,651 5,258 155

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY, all others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge, no appointments or reservations. To view all upcoming events visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

Date Time Location 01/13/2021 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Lockwood Senior Center800 Peri Ranch Rd, Lockwood 01/15/2021 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Carson City Corporate Yard549 Airport Rd, Carson City

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.