 3 COVID-19 deaths in Carson City on Tuesday; 111 new cases reported | NevadaAppeal.com
YOUR AD HERE »

3 COVID-19 deaths in Carson City on Tuesday; 111 new cases reported

News |

Carson City Health and Human Services

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 3 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individuals were:

CCHHS is also reporting 111 new cases and 48 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 10,064, with 5,258 recoveries and 155 deaths; 4,651 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. 

TotalActive CasesRecoveriesDeaths
Carson City54152518281483
Douglas County22011036114025
Lyon County23801077125845
Storey County6820462
Quad-County10,0644,6515,258155

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents 

Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY, all others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge, no appointments or reservations. To view all upcoming events visit  https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/

DateTimeLocation
01/13/20211 p.m. to 3 p.m.Lockwood Senior Center800 Peri Ranch Rd, Lockwood 
01/15/20211 p.m. to 3 p.m.Carson City Corporate Yard549 Airport Rd, Carson City 

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.

Carson City
See more