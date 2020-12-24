3 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday in Carson City

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 3 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individuals were:

A male Carson City resident in his 70’s

A male Carson City resident in his 50’s

A male Carson City resident in his 60’s

CCHHS is also reporting 97 new cases and 49 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 8,664, with 4,019 recoveries and 106 deaths; 4,539 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 4,713 2,577 2,087 49 Douglas County 1,857 978 864 15 Lyon County 2,029 961 1,028 40 Storey County 65 23 40 2 TOTAL 8,664 4,539 4,019 106

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY. All others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge. Events are first come, first served, no appointments or reservations. To view all upcoming events through January 2021 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

Date Time Location 12/30/2020 12 p.m. to 2 p.m Storey County Public Works100 Toll Rd, Virginia City 12/31/2020 12 p.m. to 2 p.m Carson City Corporate Yard549 Airport Rd, Carson City

Holiday Closure

In observance of the holiday, Carson City Health and Human Services will be closed tomorrow December 25th , 2020. There will be no case update. Case updates will resume on Saturday December 26th on our social media pages and on the Quad-County Dashboard.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.