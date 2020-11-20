3 deaths Friday from COVID-19; 1 in Carson City, 2 in Lyon County | NevadaAppeal.com
3 deaths Friday from COVID-19; 1 in Carson City, 2 in Lyon County

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting three additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. Two of the individuals were Lyon County residents and one was a Carson City resident. 

CCHHS is also reporting 34 new cases and 25 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 2,869, with 2,119 recoveries and 30 deaths; 720 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. 

CountyTotal CasesActive CasesRecoveredDeaths
Carson City1,56261893212
Douglas County523344872
Lyon County7516267316
Storey County336270
TOTAL2,8697202,11930

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination & COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents 

CCHHS is continuing to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing and flu vaccination events for Quad-County Residents ONLY. Those from other counties will be turned away. For the flu vaccine, CCHHS is contracted to bill most insurances. For uninsured we ask for a $20 administration fee; however, no one will be turned away for the inability to pay. CCHHS is not contracted with Tricare or labor unions. Testing is free of charge. Events are first come, first served, no appointments or reservations. 

DateTimeLocation
11/23/20202 p.m. to 4 p.m.Dayton Grocery Outlet7 Dayton Village Pkwy, Dayton
11/24/20202 p.m. to 4 p.m.Douglas County Community Center1329 Waterloo Ln, Gardnerville

To view a list of all events in November visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/CBT-Testing-Flu-Vaccination_November_ENGSpan_V2.pdf .

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.

