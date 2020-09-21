3 new COVID-19 cases, 10 recoveries on Monday

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting three new cases and 10 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region on Monday.

This brings the total number of cases to 1,243, with 1,112 recoveries and sixteen deaths, 115 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Lyon County resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 60’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in his 50’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 526 41 477 8 Douglas County 294 27 266 1 Lyon County 414 47 360 7 Storey County 9 0 9 0 TOTAL 1,243 115 1,112 16

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

There are two drive-thru COVID-19 testing events for Quad-County residents this week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations. These events are testing only, flu vaccine will not be available.

September 24 th , 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. East Fork Fire Station 12 (3620 N Sunridge Dr, Carson City)

, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. September 25 th , 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Lockwood Senior Center (800 Peri Ranch Rd, Lockwood)

, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.