3 new COVID-19 cases in Carson City and Douglas County

Carson City Health and Human Services reported three new positive cases and two additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 153, with 105 recoveries and three deaths, 45 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Douglas County resident in his 60s

A male Carson City resident in his 30s

A male Carson City resident in his 30s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 77 25 49 3 4 Douglas County 26 4 22 0 Lyon County 49 16 33 0 Storey County 1 0 1 0 TOTAL 153 45 105 3

Gender and age break down of the cases by county is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Community-Based Testing for Those Without Symptoms Individuals Tested Number of Results Received Positive Results Negative Results 1,798 1,798 1 1,797

All the results from the asymptomatic community-based testing locations have been received. CCHHS is working to contact individuals.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline 7 days a week, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.