3 new COVID-19 cases in Carson City, Lyon County on Monday

Carson City Health and Human Services reported three new positive cases and one additional recovery of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Monday.

This brings the total number of cases to 237 with 162 recoveries and six deaths, 69 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Lyon County resident in her 70s

A male Lyon County resident in his 70s

A female Carson City resident in her 20s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 111 24 82 5 5 Douglas County 38 10 28 0 Lyon County 87 35 51 1 Storey County 1 0 1 0 TOTAL 237 69 162 6

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Community-Based Testing for Quad-County Residents Without Symptoms

There are two community-based testing opportunities next week for Quad-County residents without symptoms. Testing is first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

June 9, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Carson High School (1111 N. Saliman Rd., Carson City) 400 tests available

June 10, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fernley City Hall (595 Silver Lace Blvd, Fernley) 150 Tests available



Additional community-based testing opportunities will be announced as they become available.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.