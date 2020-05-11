3 new COVID-19 cases in Carson City, Lyon County on Monday | NevadaAppeal.com
3 new COVID-19 cases in Carson City, Lyon County on Monday

Carson City Health and Human Services

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center reported three new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region Monday.

This brings the total number of cases to 124, with 82 recoveries and two deaths, 40 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

  • A male Lyon County resident in his 40s
  • A male Lyon County resident in his 20s
  • A male Carson City resident in his 30s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

CountyTotal CasesActive CasesRecoveredDeathsHospitalized
Carson City56124222
Douglas County245190
Lyon County4423210
Storey County0000
TOTAL12440822

Gender and age break down of the cases by county is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Community-Based Testing for Those Without Symptoms
Individuals TestedNumber of Results ReceivedPositive ResultsNegative Results
1,7798221821

The positive test result for the individual who is not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 is included in the overall case count. The lab is experiencing a high volume of tests. Results from the asymptomatic community-based testing locations may take longer than expected. CCHHS will contact those tested by phone when their results are in.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is 775-283-4789. 

Stay informed. For updates and information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Carson City
