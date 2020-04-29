3 staff at Eagle Valley Children’s Home in Carson City test positive for coronavirus

Three staff members of the Eagle Valley Children’s Home have tested positive for the coronavirus.

None of the facilities’ 17 residents have shown symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and will be tested only if they become symptomatic, said Donna Clark, executive director.

“All of them are perfectly fine,” said Clark.

The three staff members are recovering, she said. One has passed the quarantine period and has tested negative and is awaiting a second negative test result before returning to work.

A second staff member who tested positive at the same time has family members who also tested positive and must wait until other members of the household test negative as well.

“They are all doing fine at home and are anxious to get back to work,” said Clark.

The facility, which provides round-the-clock care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has 84 employees. Twenty other staff members have received negative test results.

All of the residents’ families have been contacted, said Clark.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services is currently monitoring coronavirus outbreaks at 58 facilities in Nevada, including EVCH.

Two inspectors visited the children’s home the day after the first staff members tested positive.

“Inspections and investigations are conducted to ensure facilities are complying with current guidance regarding infection control practices in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These visits review parameters including overall effectiveness of the facility’s infection control program, transmission precautions, visitor/staff screening practices, hand hygiene, PPE usage, social distancing within the facility, surveillance and testing of residents, and other parameters including specific concerns identified in the complaint, and specimen collection for testing may be required through an investigation,” said Shannon Litz, DHHS spokeswoman.

Clark said the home is in routine contact with DHHS and is part of the area health coalition that holds daily meetings on the public health emergency.

EVHC is no longer allowing anyone inside except staff, who use hand sanitizer, apply Lysol to their soles of the shoes, and wear masks, and are screened for their temperature before entering the facility.

“We also ask them a series of questions and anyone with any symptom is sent home,” said Clark.

The five administration staff members, who work in a separate building, are not entering the residential building either.

The facility has set up Skype or FaceTime visits for family and residents.

The residents are continuing some activities, but are divided into groups that meet in the separate areas to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus.

“I’d like to say our staff has been amazing with all this,” said Clark. “With the nice weather, they’re getting residents outdoors and still doing as much activity as we can in small groups, and social distancing as best we can.”