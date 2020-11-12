300 COVID-19 active cases in Quad County region
Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 34 new cases and 25 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 2,219, with 1,892 recoveries and 27 deaths; 300 cases remain active.
Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.
|County
|Total Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|Carson City
|1024
|209
|804
|11
|Douglas County
|466
|27
|437
|2
|Lyon County
|704
|60
|630
|14
|Storey County
|25
|4
|21
|0
|TOTAL
|2,219
|300
|1,892
|27
Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).
Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination & COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents
For convenience, CCHHS is contracted to bill most insurances. For uninsured we ask for a $20 administration fee; however, no one will be turned away for the inability to pay. CCHHS is not contracted with Tricare or labor unions. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.
To view a list of all events in November visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/CBT-Testing-Flu-Vaccination_November_ENGSpan_V2.pdf .