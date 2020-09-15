31 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Quad County area

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 31 new cases and eight additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 1,185, with 1,056 recoveries and 15 deaths, 114 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Carson City resident in her 50’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 50’s with no with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 40’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 20’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 30’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident under the age of 18 with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 50’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 30’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 20’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 40’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 60’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 20’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 50’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 30’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 30’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 30’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 60’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 20’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 20’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 30’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 20’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 70’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 70’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 50’s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 80’s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 509 54 447 8 Douglas County 275 15 259 1 Lyon County 392 45 341 6 Storey County 9 0 9 0 TOTAL 1,185 114 1,056 15

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

There are two drive-thru COVID-19 testing events for Quad-County residents this week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

September 16 th , 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mills Park Seely Loop (Seely Loop, Carson City, enter off of Saliman Rd)

, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. September 17 th , 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Silver Springs Senior Center (2945 Ft Churchill St, Silver Springs)

, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.