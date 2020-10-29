32 new COVID-19 cases in Quad County area Thursday
Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 32 new cases and 17 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 1,854, with 1,661 recoveries and 22 deaths; 171 cases remain active.
Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.
|County
|Total Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|Carson City
|788
|87
|693
|8
|Douglas County
|420
|31
|388
|1
|Lyon County
|622
|49
|560
|13
|Storey County
|24
|4
|20
|0
|TOTAL
|1,854
|171
|1,661
|22
Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).
Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination & COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents
CCHHS will continue to offer combination flu vaccination and COVID-19 testing events for Quad-County residents throughout the month of November. For convenience, CCHHS is contracted to bill most insurances. For uninsured we ask for a $20 administration fee; however, no one will be turned away for the inability to pay. CCHHS is not contracted with Tricare or labor unions. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.
To view a list of events in November visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/CBT-Testing-Flu-Vaccination_November_ENGSpan_V2.pdf .
Nevada Day Closure
In observance of Nevada Day, CCHHS and the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline will be closed Friday, October 30th. There will not be a case update provided.
For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.