32 new COVID-19 cases in Quad County area Thursday

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 32 new cases and 17 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 1,854, with 1,661 recoveries and 22 deaths; 171 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 788 87 693 8 Douglas County 420 31 388 1 Lyon County 622 49 560 13 Storey County 24 4 20 0 TOTAL 1,854 171 1,661 22

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination & COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

CCHHS will continue to offer combination flu vaccination and COVID-19 testing events for Quad-County residents throughout the month of November. For convenience, CCHHS is contracted to bill most insurances. For uninsured we ask for a $20 administration fee; however, no one will be turned away for the inability to pay. CCHHS is not contracted with Tricare or labor unions. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

To view a list of events in November visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/CBT-Testing-Flu-Vaccination_November_ENGSpan_V2.pdf .

Nevada Day Closure

In observance of Nevada Day, CCHHS and the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline will be closed Friday, October 30th. There will not be a case update provided.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.