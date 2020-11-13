331 more inmates at Warm Springs Correctional Center test positive for COVID-19

An additional 331 offenders incarcerated at Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City have tested positive for COVID-19, according to results received Friday by the Nevada Department of Corrections.

All 525 offenders at Warm Springs Correctional Center were tested last week after 93 offenders returned positive results on Nov. 5. This brings the total positive cases there to 424 offenders.

An additional 18 staff members also tested positive, bringing the staff total to 25.

According to Nevada Department of Corrections policy:

Offenders will be evaluated by a facility medical provider if they are symptomatic and may be transferred to a negative airflow cell if available and/or a higher level of care if indicated.

Offenders will be evaluated by a facility medical provider if symptomatic or if clinically indicated and may be transferred with a warden’s approval to a higher level of care.

Warm Springs Correctional Center remains in lockdown. Meals are being delivered to each unit.

NDOC will continue to monitor the situation at all facilities.

NDOC protocols for limiting the spread of COVID-19 throughout its facilities include, but are not limited to the following:

Employees

All employees are screened for symptoms — and symptoms of others in their homes — before allowed into any institution or work facility.

All employee temperatures are taken and recorded.

No contractors will be allowed to enter the facilities unless there is an emergent need approved by the facility Warden.

Supervisors are required to ensure that all NDOC employees and contractors always wear face masks while on NDOC property while maintaining social distancing of at least 6 feet from others.

NDOC employees will be tested for COVID-19 by NDOC medical staff prior to being sent home. The quarantine time is a minimum of 10 days with at least 72 hours free of any symptoms prior to the employee being allowed to return to work.

Offenders