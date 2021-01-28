37 new COVID-19 cases in Quad County area reported Thursday
Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 37 new cases and 185 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 10,696, with 6,655 recoveries and 184 deaths; 3,857 cases remain active.
|Total Cases
|Active Cases
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|*Population
|Carson City
|5,677
|2,135
|3,440
|102
|56,546
|Douglas County
|2,370
|815
|1,527
|28
|49,695
|Lyon County
|2,578
|893
|1,633
|52
|57,987
|Storey County
|71
|14
|55
|2
|4,465
|Quad-County
|10,696
|3,857
|6,655
|184
|168,693
*Population information taken from the Nevada Health Response Dashboard found at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/
Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available.
CCHHS COVID-19 Vaccinations
Vaccine statistics are updated weekly on Tuesday. These are the doses received and administered by CCHHS ONLY. This does not include other vaccinations by other entities in the Quad-County Region. As of January 25th, 2021
- Doses received: 7,175
- Doses administered: 7,041
Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents
Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY, all others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge, no appointments or reservations. To view all upcoming events visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.
|Date
|Time
|Location
|1/29/2021
|1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
|Carson City Corporate Yard549 Airport Rd, Carson City
For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.