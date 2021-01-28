37 new COVID-19 cases in Quad County area reported Thursday

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 37 new cases and 185 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 10,696, with 6,655 recoveries and 184 deaths; 3,857 cases remain active.

Total Cases Active Cases Recoveries Deaths *Population Carson City 5,677 2,135 3,440 102 56,546 Douglas County 2,370 815 1,527 28 49,695 Lyon County 2,578 893 1,633 52 57,987 Storey County 71 14 55 2 4,465 Quad-County 10,696 3,857 6,655 184 168,693

*Population information taken from the Nevada Health Response Dashboard found at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available.

CCHHS COVID-19 Vaccinations

Vaccine statistics are updated weekly on Tuesday. These are the doses received and administered by CCHHS ONLY. This does not include other vaccinations by other entities in the Quad-County Region. As of January 25th, 2021

Doses received: 7,175

Doses administered: 7,041

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY, all others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge, no appointments or reservations. To view all upcoming events visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

Date Time Location 1/29/2021 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Carson City Corporate Yard549 Airport Rd, Carson City

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.