4 COVID-19 deaths in Carson City and Lyon County reported Friday

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 4 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individuals were:

A male Carson City resident in his 70’s

A male Carson City resident in his 60’s

A male Carson City resident in his 50’s

A male Lyon County resident in his 90’s

CCHHS is also reporting 27 new cases and 106 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 10,723, with 6,761 recoveries and 188 deaths; 3,774 cases remain active.

Total Cases Active Cases Recoveries Deaths *Population Carson City 5689 2091 3493 105 56,546 Douglas County 2376 801 1547 28 49,695 Lyon County 2587 868 1666 53 57,987 Storey County 71 14 55 2 4,465 Quad-County 10723 3774 6761 188 168,693

*Population information taken from the Nevada Health Response Dashboard found at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/

View the Quad-County COVID-19 dashboard at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ .

CCHHS COVID-19 Vaccinations

Vaccine statistics are updated weekly on Tuesday. These are the doses received and administered by CCHHS ONLY. This does not include other vaccinations by other entities in the Quad-County Region. As of January 25th, 2021

Doses received: 7,175

Doses administered: 7,041

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY, all others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge, no appointments or reservations. To view all upcoming February events visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

Date Time Location 2/03/2021 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Douglas County Community Center1329 Waterloo Ln, Gardnerville 2/04/2021 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Fernley City Hall595 Silver Lace Blvd, Fernley

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.