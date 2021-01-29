4 COVID-19 deaths in Carson City and Lyon County reported Friday
Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 4 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individuals were:
- A male Carson City resident in his 70’s
- A male Carson City resident in his 60’s
- A male Carson City resident in his 50’s
- A male Lyon County resident in his 90’s
CCHHS is also reporting 27 new cases and 106 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 10,723, with 6,761 recoveries and 188 deaths; 3,774 cases remain active.
|Total Cases
|Active Cases
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|*Population
|Carson City
|5689
|2091
|3493
|105
|56,546
|Douglas County
|2376
|801
|1547
|28
|49,695
|Lyon County
|2587
|868
|1666
|53
|57,987
|Storey County
|71
|14
|55
|2
|4,465
|Quad-County
|10723
|3774
|6761
|188
|168,693
*Population information taken from the Nevada Health Response Dashboard found at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/
View the Quad-County COVID-19 dashboard at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ .
Vaccine statistics are updated weekly on Tuesday. These are the doses received and administered by CCHHS ONLY. This does not include other vaccinations by other entities in the Quad-County Region. As of January 25th, 2021
- Doses received: 7,175
- Doses administered: 7,041
Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents
Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY, all others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge, no appointments or reservations. To view all upcoming February events visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.
|Date
|Time
|Location
|2/03/2021
|8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
|Douglas County Community Center1329 Waterloo Ln, Gardnerville
|2/04/2021
|1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
|Fernley City Hall595 Silver Lace Blvd, Fernley
For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.