4 new cases of COVID-19 in Lyon and Douglas counties

Carson City Health and Human Services reported four new positive cases and no additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Monday.

This brings the total number of cases to 333, with 230 recoveries and seven deaths, 96 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Lyon County resident in her 40s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 151 42 104 5 9 Douglas County 65 26 39 0 Lyon County 115 27 86 2 Storey County 2 1 1 0 TOTAL 333 96 230 7

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents Without Symptoms

There is one drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for Quad-County residents without symptoms this week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

June 30, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Carson High School (1111 N. Saliman Rd, Carson City) 400 tests available.



For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.