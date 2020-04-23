4 new cases of COVID-19 in Quad-County region

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center (Quad EOC) is reporting four new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region. This brings the total number of cases to 72, with 25 recoveries and one death, 46 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Lyon County resident in her 30s

A female Carson City resident in her 30s

A male Carson City resident in his 60s

A male Lyon County resident in his 20s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 33 19 13 1 Douglas County 17 10 7 0 Lyon County 22 17 5 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 72 46 25 1

There are two Quad-County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. As of April 21,2020, approximately 1,124 COVID-19 tests were performed by all providers in the Quad-County region.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

We are seeing COVID-19 spread through our communities. Community spread means spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. Help flatten the curve; keep the number of cases low by staying home and practicing social distancing.

The Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline is staffed 7 days a week 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.