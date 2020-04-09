4 new COVID-19 cases; 2 in Carson City, 2 in Lyon County

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center on Thursday is reporting four new positive cases and one recovery of COVID-19 in the Quad County region. This brings the total number of cases to 31, with 10 recoveries, 21 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Lyon County resident in her 20s

A female Carson City resident in her 40s

A male Lyon County resident in his 30s

A male Carson City resident in his 70s

The cases are self-isolating in their homes and are in stable conditions. Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 16 11 5 0 Douglas County 9 5 4 0 Lyon County 6 5 1 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 31 21 10 0

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

The Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline is staffed seven days a week 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. The COVID-19 situation is changing frequently. For updates and information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.