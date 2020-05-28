Carson City Health and Human Services reported four new positive cases and five additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 182, with 134 recoveries and five deaths, 43 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Carson City resident in her 50s

A male Lyon County resident in his 60s

A female Carson City resident in her 20s

A female Carson City resident under the age of 18

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 94 27 63 4 3 Douglas County 30 5 25 0 Lyon County 57 11 45 1 Storey County 1 0 1 0 TOTAL 182 43 134 5

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.