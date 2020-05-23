4 new COVID-19 cases in Carson City, Douglas and Lyon counties

Carson City Health and Human Services reported four new positive cases and two additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Saturday.

This brings the total number of cases to 165, with 122 recoveries and four deaths, 39 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Lyon County resident in his 20s

A male Carson City resident in his 70s

A male Carson City resident in his 20s

A female Douglas County resident in her 50s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 85 27 54 4 5 Douglas County 27 3 24 0 Lyon County 52 9 43 0 Storey County 1 0 1 0 TOTAL 165 39 122 4

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.