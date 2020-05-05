4 new COVID-19 cases in Carson City, Douglas County, 5 recoveries

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center reported four new positive cases and five additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 108, with 63 recoveries and one death, 44 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Douglas County resident in his 20s

A male Carson City resident in his 30s

A male Carson City resident in his 50s

A male Carson City resident in his 40s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 51 21 29 1 5 Douglas County 22 3 19 0 Lyon County 35 20 15 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 108 44 63 1

As of May 4, there were 1,485 tests performed by all providers in the Quad-County region. This does not include the tests conducted on those without symptoms.

Gender and age break down of the cases by county is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Community-Based Testing Without Symptoms- Location Change

Community-based COVID-19 testing for those without symptoms started today. Over 400 individuals were tested at the sites today. Due to scheduling conflict, the testing location for Carson City on Saturday has been moved from the Department of Motor Vehicles to Carson High School (1111 N. Saliman Rd., Carson City).

The registration line is open to answer questions and provide assistance for those who have scheduled appointments. The phone number is 775-434-1450.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is 775-283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.