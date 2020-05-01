4 new COVID-19 cases in Carson, Douglas, Lyon; 5 people now hospitalized

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center reported four new positive cases and four additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 96, with 50 recoveries and one death, 45 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Carson City resident in his 60s

A female Carson City resident in her 20s

A male Douglas County resident in his 20s

A female Lyon County resident in her 20s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 47 21 25 1 5 Douglas County 20 7 13 0 Lyon County 29 17 12 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 96 45 50 1

Gender and age break down of the cases by county is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Community-Based Testing Without Symptoms- No More Available Appointments

All appointments for the community-based COVID-19 testing for those without symptoms have been booked. The registration line is no longer taking appointments. Thank you to everyone who called and scheduled an appointment. Testing begins Tuesday, May 5.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is 775-283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.