4 new COVID-19 cases in Douglas and Lyon counties on Wednesday

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting four new cases and two additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region.

This brings the total number of cases to 967, with 869 recoveries and fifteen deaths, 83 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Lyon County resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident under the age of 18 with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 20s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 417 27 382 8 Douglas County 235 22 212 1 Lyon County 309 34 269 6 Storey County 6 0 6 0 TOTAL 967 83 869 15

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

There is one drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for Quad-County residents this week. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

August 28, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Lockwood Senior Center (800 Peri Ranch Rd, Lockwood)



For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.