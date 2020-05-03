4 recoveries and 1 new COVID-19 case in Lyon County | NevadaAppeal.com
4 recoveries and 1 new COVID-19 case in Lyon County

Carson City Health and Human Services

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center reported one new positive case and four additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region Sunday.

This brings the total number of cases to 103, with 57 recoveries and one death, 45 cases remain active.

The new case is:

  • A female Lyon County resident in her 30s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the case will be released.

CountyTotal CasesActive CasesRecoveredDeathsHospitalized
Carson City48202715
Douglas County214170
Lyon County3421130
Storey County0000
TOTAL10345571

Gender and age break down of the cases by county is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Community-Based Testing Without Symptoms Begins This Week

All appointments for the community-based COVID-19 testing for those without symptoms have been booked. Thank you to everyone who called and scheduled an appointment. Testing will begin this week. The registration line will remain open to answer questions and provide assistance for those who have scheduled appointments. The phone number is (775) 434-1450.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline 7 days a week, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

