4 recoveries and 1 new COVID-19 case in Lyon County

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center reported one new positive case and four additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region Sunday.

This brings the total number of cases to 103, with 57 recoveries and one death, 45 cases remain active.

The new case is:

A female Lyon County resident in her 30s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the case will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 48 20 27 1 5 Douglas County 21 4 17 0 Lyon County 34 21 13 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 103 45 57 1

Gender and age break down of the cases by county is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Community-Based Testing Without Symptoms Begins This Week

All appointments for the community-based COVID-19 testing for those without symptoms have been booked. Thank you to everyone who called and scheduled an appointment. Testing will begin this week. The registration line will remain open to answer questions and provide assistance for those who have scheduled appointments. The phone number is (775) 434-1450.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline 7 days a week, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.