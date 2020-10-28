40 new COVID-19 cases in Quad County area Wednesday

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 40 new cases and 35 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 1,822, with 1,644 recoveries and 22 deaths; 156 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 768 74 686 8 Douglas County 417 32 384 1 Lyon County 613 45 555 13 Storey County 24 5 19 0 TOTAL 1,822 156 1,644 22

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination & COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

There are more drive-thru flu vaccination and COVID-19 testing events for Quad-County residents this week. For convenience, CCHHS is contracted to bill most insurances. For uninsured we ask for a $20 administration fee; however, no one will be turned away for the inability to pay. CCHHS is not contracted with Tricare or labor unions. Testing is free of charge; first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

Date Time Location 10/29/2020 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mills Park Seely LoopCarson City (Enter off Saliman Rd.)

CCHHS will continue to offer combination flu vaccination and COVID-19 testing events for Quad-County residents throughout the month of November. To view a list of events in November visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/CBT-Testing-Flu-Vaccination_November_ENGSpan_V2.pdf .

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.