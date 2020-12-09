49 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Quad County region

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 49 new cases and 62 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 6,469, with 3,148 recoveries and 59 deaths; 3,262 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 3,328 1,602 1,698 28 Douglas County 1,429 831 591 7 Lyon County 1,649 800 827 22 Storey County 63 29 32 2 TOTAL 6,469 3,262 3,148 59

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

The events are COVID-19 testing only, no flu vaccine will be available. Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY. All others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge. Events are first come, first served, no appointments or reservations. View all upcoming events at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

Date Time Location 12/16/2020 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Lockwood Senior Center800 Peri Ranch Rd, Lockwood 12/18/2020 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Carson City Public Works Corporate Yard3505 Butti Way, Carson City

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.