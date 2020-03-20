5.0 earthquake reported near Prison Hill; second quake reported at 2.0 | NevadaAppeal.com

5.0 earthquake reported near Prison Hill; second quake reported at 2.0

News | March 20, 2020

From Dayton to Reno to South Lake Tahoe people across the region felt a 5.0 earthquake that happened at 6:33 p.m. The quake was reported near Prison Hill.

A second quake, a 2.0 was reported at 6:47

M5.0 Earthquake – Nevada

Magnitude5.0
Date-Time21 Mar 2020 01:33:34 UTC20 Mar 2020 18:33:34 near epicenter20 Mar 2020 17:33:34 standard time in your timezone
Location39.120N 119.671W
Depth1 km
Distances9.2 km (5.7 mi) NNE of Johnson Lane, Nevada
9.6 km (6.0 mi) ESE of Carson City, Nevada
26.5 km (16.4 mi) NNE of Gardnerville Ranchos, Nevada
34.2 km (21.2 mi) NE of South Lake Tahoe, California
28.9 mi S of Sparks, Nevada

M2.0 Earthquake – Nevada

Magnitude2.0
Date-Time21 Mar 2020 01:39:37 UTC20 Mar 2020 18:39:37 near epicenter20 Mar 2020 17:39:37 standard time in your timezone
Location39.115N 119.735W
Depth8 km
Distances5.4 km (3.3 mi) NE of Indian Hills, Nevada
6.1 km (3.8 mi) SSE of Carson City, Nevada
25.2 km (15.6 mi) N of Gardnerville Ranchos, Nevada
29.6 km (18.3 mi) NE of South Lake Tahoe, California
45.3 km (28.1 mi) ESE of Truckee, California
Location UncertaintyHorizontal: 0.0 km; Vertical 1.3 km
ParametersNph = 8; Dmin = 12.0 km; Rmss = 0.08 seconds; Gp = 186°
Version = 719669 
Event IDnn 00719669 

For updates, maps, and technical information
see: Event Page or USGS Earthquake Hazards Program
Nevada Seismological Laboratory
University of Nevada, Reno

