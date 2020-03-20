5.0 earthquake reported near Prison Hill; second quake reported at 2.0

From Dayton to Reno to South Lake Tahoe people across the region felt a 5.0 earthquake that happened at 6:33 p.m. The quake was reported near Prison Hill.

A second quake, a 2.0 was reported at 6:47

Magnitude 5.0 Date-Time 21 Mar 2020 01:33:34 UTC20 Mar 2020 18:33:34 near epicenter20 Mar 2020 17:33:34 standard time in your timezone Location 39.120N 119.671W Depth 1 km Distances 9.2 km (5.7 mi) NNE of Johnson Lane, Nevada

9.6 km (6.0 mi) ESE of Carson City, Nevada

26.5 km (16.4 mi) NNE of Gardnerville Ranchos, Nevada

34.2 km (21.2 mi) NE of South Lake Tahoe, California

28.9 mi S of Sparks, Nevada

Magnitude 2.0 Date-Time 21 Mar 2020 01:39:37 UTC20 Mar 2020 18:39:37 near epicenter20 Mar 2020 17:39:37 standard time in your timezone Location 39.115N 119.735W Depth 8 km Distances 5.4 km (3.3 mi) NE of Indian Hills, Nevada

6.1 km (3.8 mi) SSE of Carson City, Nevada

25.2 km (15.6 mi) N of Gardnerville Ranchos, Nevada

29.6 km (18.3 mi) NE of South Lake Tahoe, California

45.3 km (28.1 mi) ESE of Truckee, California Location Uncertainty Horizontal: 0.0 km; Vertical 1.3 km Parameters Nph = 8; Dmin = 12.0 km; Rmss = 0.08 seconds; Gp = 186°

Version = 719669 Event ID nn 00719669

Nevada Seismological Laboratory

University of Nevada, Reno