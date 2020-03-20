5.0 earthquake reported near Prison Hill; second quake reported at 2.0
From Dayton to Reno to South Lake Tahoe people across the region felt a 5.0 earthquake that happened at 6:33 p.m. The quake was reported near Prison Hill.
A second quake, a 2.0 was reported at 6:47
M5.0 Earthquake – Nevada
|Magnitude
|5.0
|Date-Time
|21 Mar 2020 01:33:34 UTC20 Mar 2020 18:33:34 near epicenter20 Mar 2020 17:33:34 standard time in your timezone
|Location
|39.120N 119.671W
|Depth
|1 km
|Distances
|9.2 km (5.7 mi) NNE of Johnson Lane, Nevada
9.6 km (6.0 mi) ESE of Carson City, Nevada
26.5 km (16.4 mi) NNE of Gardnerville Ranchos, Nevada
34.2 km (21.2 mi) NE of South Lake Tahoe, California
28.9 mi S of Sparks, Nevada
M2.0 Earthquake – Nevada
|Magnitude
|2.0
|Date-Time
|21 Mar 2020 01:39:37 UTC20 Mar 2020 18:39:37 near epicenter20 Mar 2020 17:39:37 standard time in your timezone
|Location
|39.115N 119.735W
|Depth
|8 km
|Distances
|5.4 km (3.3 mi) NE of Indian Hills, Nevada
6.1 km (3.8 mi) SSE of Carson City, Nevada
25.2 km (15.6 mi) N of Gardnerville Ranchos, Nevada
29.6 km (18.3 mi) NE of South Lake Tahoe, California
45.3 km (28.1 mi) ESE of Truckee, California
|Location Uncertainty
|Horizontal: 0.0 km; Vertical 1.3 km
|Parameters
|Nph = 8; Dmin = 12.0 km; Rmss = 0.08 seconds; Gp = 186°
Version = 719669
|Event ID
|nn 00719669
Carson City