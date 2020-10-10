5 apply for Carson City supervisors ward 3 seat

Five candidates have applied to be Carson City’s next Ward 3 supervisor.

The seat will be vacated in January when Lori Bagwell, the current Ward 3 supervisor, becomes Carson City’s first woman mayor. Bagwell ran for mayor and won in the primary when she received more than 50 percent of the vote.

The Board of Supervisors in September decided it would seek applications and appoint someone who lived in the ward, rather than hold a special election, to serve the remaining two years of Bagwell’s term.

Stan Jones, Chris Pattison, Renee Plain, James Wells and Robey Willis submitted applications by the deadline on Friday.

Jones is owner of Purple Avocado, a Curry Street gift shop that he and his wife, Sue, have operated for nearly 20 years.

“Carson City is a wonderful place to reside, any community that has a regional hospital and a community college has a leg up on those that don’t. This has been my home for the past 50 years. I have raised a family and successfully owned two businesses and believe in giving back to my community. I believe my success and personal community involvement supports that belief,” Jones wrote in his application.

Pattison is a co-owner of Carson Demolition and a former Carson City Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue volunteer who received the Presidential Volunteer Service Award for his work.

“It is my goal to help Carson City grow in a positive manner. To work with the rest of our Board and our community in a fair and balanced way, promoting and protecting the reasons that we all love this area, while also listening to the desires of our community,” reads his application.

Plain is founder and CEO of In Plain Sight Marketing LLC, a Carson City digital marketing, community and government relations firm.

“While our current and past supervisors over the last eight years have been diverse in education, careers and experience and representation, I see significant categories of our population that are not currently represented on the Board — those under 45 and working families. This demographic makes up a big part of our community. Ward 3 alone includes three elementary schools, a middle school and the high school,” Plain wrote in her application. “While I want to serve on the board for many reasons, this one is the biggest — to give representation to a large demographic that has not had representation in over eight years.”

Wells is a certified public accountant and operates JRW Consulting LLC. He retired from the State of Nevada in 2018 as director of the Governor’s Finance Office and served prior to that as executive officer of the Public Employees’ Benefits Program.

“Given the current and forecasted economic climate, I believe I can use those experiences to work with other members of the Board to benefit the community and the citizens who live here,” he said in his application.

Willis served as a Carson City Justice of the Peace for 22 years, from 1989 to 2011, and before that as a juvenile special master associate municipal court judge.

“I believe I am a team player, which helps make a board more cohesive,” Willis wrote in his application. “I will bring fresh ideas to the Board. I will certainly be on the look out for more quality of life programs to bring to the Board.”

The applications are available online at https://www.carson.org/government/application-for-ward-3/ward-3-application-submissions.

The Board of Supervisors will interview the candidates and appoint one to the Ward 3 supervisor seat at a special meeting on Nov. 4. The meeting will be broadcast online and on cable.