5 COVID-19 deaths in Carson City, 1 in Lyon County reported Wednesday

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 6 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individuals were:

A male Carson City resident in his 60’s

A female Carson City resident in her 50’s

A male Carson City resident in his 50’s

A female Carson City resident in her 60’s

A female Carson City resident in her 70’s

A male Lyon County resident in his 50’s

CCHHS is also reporting 99 new cases and 97 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. This brings the total number of cases to 9,090, with 4,449 recoveries and 114 deaths; 4,527 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 4,945 2,589 2,302 54 Douglas County 1,938 937 986 15 Lyon County 2,141 979 1,119 43 Storey County 66 22 42 2 TOTAL 9,090 4,527 4,449 114

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY. All others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge. Events are first come, first served, no appointments or reservations. To view all upcoming events through January 2021 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

Date Time Location 12/31/2020 12 p.m. to 2 p.m Carson City Corporate Yard549 Airport Rd, Carson City

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.