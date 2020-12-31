5 COVID-19 deaths reported in Carson, Douglas and Lyon counties Thursday

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting 5 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The individuals were:

A male Lyon County resident in his 80’s

A female Douglas County resident in her 70’s

A male Carson City resident in his 70’s

A male Carson City resident in his 80’s

A female Carson City resident in her 70’s

CCHHS is also reporting 129 new cases and 278 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region. The high number of recoveries reported today is due the Nevada Department of Corrections reporting the recovery of 234 inmates to CCHHS. CCHHS cannot report inmate recoveries until receiving confirmation from NDOC. This brings the total number of cases to 9,219, with 4,727 recoveries and 119 deaths; 4,373 cases remain active.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Carson City 5,016 2,401 2,558 57 Douglas County 1,974 963 995 16 Lyon County 2,163 990 1,129 44 Storey County 66 19 45 2 TOTAL 9,219 4,373 4,727 119

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code, found at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/ will be updated as information becomes available. Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents

Testing is for Quad-County (Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey County) residents ONLY, all others will be turned away. Events may be canceled 48 hours in advance if inclement weather is expected. Testing is free of charge, no appointments or reservations. To view all upcoming events visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/events/.

Date Time Location 01/05/2021 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. East Fork Fire Station 123620 N. Sunridge Dr, Carson City 01/06/2021 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Central Lyon Fire Station 38199 Six Mile Canyon Rd, Dayton

Case Update Time Change and CCHHS Closure

As part of the new reporting process, situation updates will be released at 5:00 p.m. starting January 4, 2021. CCHHS and the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline will be closed tomorrow, January 1, 2021. There will not be a situation update tomorrow. Situation updates will resume at the new time on January 4, 2021.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 434-1988.