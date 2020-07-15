5 new COVID-19 cases, 16 recoveries reported Wednesday

Carson City Health and Human Services reported five new positive cases and 16 additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 479, with 338 recoveries and eight deaths, 133 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Lyon County resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 20s with a social connection to an out of state case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 40s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 70s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 70s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 230 69 155 6 17 Douglas County 97 31 66 0 Lyon County 150 33 115 2 Storey County 2 0 2 0 TOTAL 479 133 338 8

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.