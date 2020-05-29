5 new COVID-19 cases in Carson City and Lyon County

Carson City Health and Human Services reported five new positive cases and four additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region.

This brings the total number of cases to 187 with 138 recoveries and five deaths, 44 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Carson City resident in her 50s

A female Lyon County resident in her 50s

A male Lyon County resident in his 50s

A male Lyon County resident under the age of 18

A male Lyon County resident under the age of 18

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 95 26 65 4 2 Douglas County 30 5 25 0 Lyon County 61 13 47 1 Storey County 1 0 1 0 TOTAL 187 44 138 5

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.