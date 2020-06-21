5 new COVID-19 cases in Carson City, Douglas and Lyon counties

Carson City Health and Human Services reported five new positive cases and no additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Sunday.

This brings the total number of cases to 280, with 209 recoveries and seven deaths, 64 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Lyon resident in his 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A female Douglas County resident in her 30s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A male Douglas County resident in his 50s with a connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the case will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 128 25 98 5 6 Douglas County 52 14 38 0 Lyon County 99 25 72 2 Storey County 1 0 1 0 TOTAL 280 64 209 7

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.