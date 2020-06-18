5 new COVID-19 cases in Carson City, Douglas and Lyon counties

Carson City Health and Human Services reported five new positive cases and two additional recoveries ofCOVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 271, with 197 recoveries and seven deaths, 67 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Douglas County resident in her 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Lyon County resident in his 40s with a connection a previously reported case.

A female Carson City resident in her 20s with a connection to a previously reported case.

A female Lyon County resident in her 50s with no connection to a previously reported case.

A male Carson City resident in his 30s with no connection to a previously reported case.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 126 30 91 5 5 Douglas County 48 13 35 0 Lyon County 96 24 70 2 Storey County 1 0 1 0 TOTAL 271 67 197 7

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing for Quad-County Residents Without Symptoms

There is one more drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for Quad-County residents without symptoms this week. Testing is first come, first served, no appointments or reservations.

June 19, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dayton High School (335 Dayton Valley Rd, Dayton) 200 tests available.



For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.