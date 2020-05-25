5 new COVID-19 cases in Carson City, Douglas County

Carson City Health and Human Services reported five new positive cases and three additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Monday.

This brings the total number of cases to 174, with 125 recoveries and four deaths, 45 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Douglas County resident in her 50s

A male Carson City resident in his 70s

A male Carson City resident in his 30s

A male Carson City resident in his 40s

A male Carson City resident in his 70s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 90 30 56 4 5 Douglas County 28 3 25 0 Lyon County 55 12 43 0 Storey County 1 0 1 0 TOTAL 174 45 125 4

Gender and age break down of the cases by county as well as the cases by zip code is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.