5 new COVID-19 cases in Carson City, Lyon County on Sunday

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center reported five new positive cases and three additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region Sunday.

This brings the total number of cases to 121, with 82 recoveries and two deaths, 37 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A female Carson City resident in her 40s

A female Carson City resident in her 20s

A female Lyon County resident in her 20s

A female Lyon County resident in her 60s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 55 11 42 2 2 Douglas County 24 5 19 0 Lyon County 42 21 21 0 Storey County 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 121 37 82 2

Gender and age break down of the cases by county is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Community-Based Testing for Those Without Symptoms Individuals Tested Number of Results Received Positive Results Negative Results 1,374 822 1 821

The positive test result for the individual who is not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 is included in the overall case count.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline 7 days a week, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.