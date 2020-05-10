5 new COVID-19 cases in Carson City, Lyon County on Sunday | NevadaAppeal.com
5 new COVID-19 cases in Carson City, Lyon County on Sunday

Carson City Health and Human Services

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center reported five new positive cases and three additional recoveries of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region Sunday.

This brings the total number of cases to 121, with 82 recoveries and two deaths, 37 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

  • A female Carson City resident in her 40s
  • A female Carson City resident in her 40s
  • A female Carson City resident in her 20s
  • A female Lyon County resident in her 20s
  • A female Lyon County resident in her 60s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

CountyTotal CasesActive CasesRecoveredDeathsHospitalized
Carson City55114222
Douglas County245190
Lyon County4221210
Storey County0000
TOTAL12137822

Gender and age break down of the cases by county is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Community-Based Testing for Those Without Symptoms
Individuals TestedNumber of Results ReceivedPositive ResultsNegative Results
1,3748221821

The positive test result for the individual who is not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 is included in the overall case count.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline 7 days a week, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789. 

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Carson City
