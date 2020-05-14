5 new COVID-19 cases in Carson City; Storey County has first case

Quad-County Emergency Operations Center reported six new positive cases and one recovery of COVID-19 in the Quad-County region on Thursday.

This brings the total number of cases to 134, with 87 recoveries and two deaths, 45 cases remain active.

The new cases are:

A male Carson City resident in his 40s

A male Carson City resident in his 40s

A female Carson City resident in her 40s

A male Carson City resident under the age of 18

A female Carson City resident under the age of 18

A male Storey County resident in his 40s

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Deaths Hospitalized Carson City 63 18 43 2 3 Douglas County 24 4 20 0 Lyon County 46 22 24 0 Storey County 1 1 0 0 TOTAL 134 45 87 2

Gender and age break down of the cases by county is available at https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.

Statewide numbers can be found at the Nevada Health Response website (nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/).

Community-Based Testing for Those Without Symptoms Individuals Tested Number of Results Received Positive Results Negative Results 1,798 1,379 1 1,378

The lab is experiencing a high volume of tests. Results from the asymptomatic community-based testing locations are taking longer than expected. CCHHS will contact those tested by phone when their results are available.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline 7 days a week, 8 am to 5 pm. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

Stay informed. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.